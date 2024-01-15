Nashik: Dr Milind Nikumbh Inaugurates 'Avishkar-2024' State-Level Inter-University Research Festival |

Pro Vice-Chancellor. Prof Dr Milind Nikumbh. Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences on Sunday inaugurated the 'Avishkar-2024' state-level inter-university research festival at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik on Sunday.

In the 2024 competition, 125 projects were presented in the humanities language and fine arts category, 108 in the commerce, management, and law category, 118 in the science category, 117 in agriculture and animal husbandry category, 124 in engineering and technology category, and 114 in the medicine and pharmaceuticals category. A total of 706 projects have been presented in these six streams.

Chairman of the advisory and examination committee formed by the Governor's office, Dr Sunil Patil, along with members Subhash Kendra, Dr Bhagwan Jogi, Chairman of the Financial Management Committee, Dr Atul Atre, and members Dr Vivek Sathe, Dr Bhimrao Patil, Registrar Dr Rajendra Bengal, Finance and Accounts Officer NV Kalaskar, Director of the Student Welfare Department, Dr Manoj Kumar More, Balasaheb Pendharkar, and other dignitaries were present.

48 students from BAMU join

48 students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) have been selected for the state-level 'Avishkar' research competition.

University-level competitions concluded on January 5 and 6, and the winning teams from this competition have been chosen to represent at the state-level.

This team comprises 48 individuals from the university's postgraduate department and affiliated colleges.