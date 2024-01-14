 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Hazardous Manja, Penalises Offending Shops
The shopkeepers were found with approximately 1350 meters of hazardous manja, and a fine of ₹3500 was collected from them.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation team inspected around 73 shops in Kailas Nagar, Silk Meal Colony, and Budhi Line were inspected, resulting in penal action against three shops on Saturday.

The nylon manja used for flying the kite is proving hardous for the residents in the city. Several accidents of cutting of neck and injuries on hands and body have been reported in the past few days. Although there has been a ban on the nylon manja as per the court order, the nylon manja is being sold and used openly in the city. The City Police and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated a drive against the shopkeepers selling the hazardous manja to the kite revelers.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Hazardous Manja, Penalises Offending Shops

