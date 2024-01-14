Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Hazardous Manja, Penalises Offending Shops

Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation team inspected around 73 shops in Kailas Nagar, Silk Meal Colony, and Budhi Line were inspected, resulting in penal action against three shops on Saturday.

The shopkeepers were found with approximately 1350 meters of hazardous manja, and a fine of ₹3500 was collected from them.

The nylon manja used for flying the kite is proving hardous for the residents in the city. Several accidents of cutting of neck and injuries on hands and body have been reported in the past few days. Although there has been a ban on the nylon manja as per the court order, the nylon manja is being sold and used openly in the city. The City Police and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated a drive against the shopkeepers selling the hazardous manja to the kite revelers.

The CSMC team inspected various kite shops in various parts of the city from Monday. Strict action is being take and fine is being imposed on the shopkeepers if the nylon manja is found.

As per the directives of the High Court, the sale and use of nylon manja has been banned in the city. However, it was reported that the manja is being sold openly. Taking cognizance, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth directed the head of the solid waste management department Sominath Jadhav and Nagari Mitra Pathak head Pramod Jadhav to take stern action against those selling manja.