 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nandkishor Kagliwal To Be Honorary Consul for Tunisia
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

The President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, appointed industrialist and educationist Nandkishor Kagliwal as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Tunisia.

Official credentials were presented to Kagliwal at a function held in Mumbai on Friday by the ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, Hayet Talbi EP Bilel. The function was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, industrialists, and senior government officials. Kagliwal is the first person from Marathwada to receive this honor.

Hayet Talbi EP Bilel mentioned that opening the office of the Honorary Consul of Tunisia in Mumbai, the Commercial Capital of India, would help strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and investments, culture and tourism, science, and technology.

Bilel invited Indian film producers to explore the beauty of Tunisia for film production.

Tunisia has large deposits of Phosphoric Acid for the production of Phosphatic fertilizers, much needed in India. Tunisia is also a leading producer of Organic Dates and Olive oil. Tunisian companies are keen on collaboration with the Indian food processing industry, she said.

In meetings with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Maharashtra Economic Development Corporation, it was decided to take a delegation of Indian stakeholders to Tunisia.

Who are honorary consuls?

Honorary consuls are not career diplomats. They are usually citizens of the host country, where they live, work, and pay taxes. They are designated by a foreign government to look after the affairs of its citizens.

