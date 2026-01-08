Nashik Divisional Commissioner Directs Priority Completion Of Land Acquisition For Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

Nashik : For the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held next year, the land acquisition process required for the event should be completed on priority, and development works along with basic infrastructure facilities should be accelerated, directed Dr Praveen Gedam, Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.



A meeting of the Kumbh Mela Development Authority was held this afternoon in the central hall of the District Collector’s Office, where Gedam was speaking. Present on the occasion were Kumbh <ela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Sawardekar, Rakesh Sepat, Superintending Engineer of PWD Arundhati Sharma, Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil and other officials.



Gedam stated that a large number of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. In view of this, land acquisition will be carried out at various locations in the district to create the necessary infrastructure facilities.

He instructed the concerned departments to expedite the process and submit reports at the earliest, which would facilitate further action. He also emphasised the need to maintain dialogue with landowners, and to provide them with detailed information regarding the land acquisition process and compensation.



Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh briefed the meeting on the works currently underway through the Development Authority and provided information about the projects planned in the next phase.

Municipal Commissioner Khatri informed that once the land acquisition process is completed, subsequent actions are being taken promptly.

District Collector Prasad stated that the land acquisition process has been initiated for various works such as construction of new bathing ghats and roads for the Kumbh Mela, and that the entire process would be completed soon.