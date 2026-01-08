Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza |

Nashik: A tragic road accident on the Nashik–Peth National Highway near Ambegaon Shivar, close to the Chachadgaon toll plaza, claimed four lives and left six others injured. The accident occurred when a speeding Scorpio coming from Nashik collided head-on with an Ertiga car coming from the Peth side while overtaking another vehicle.



According to police sources, the Ertiga was traveling from Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) towards Nashik, while the Scorpio was heading from Nashik towards Peth. Near the Chachadgaon toll naka, the Scorpio attempted to overtake another vehicle and crashed head-on into the Ertiga. As a result, three occupants of the Ertiga died on the spot, while one occupant of the Scorpio was also killed.



The deceased from the Ertiga has been identified as Shahrukh Khan Farakat Khan (28), resident of Silvassa. The names of the other two deceased occupants of the Ertiga are yet to be ascertained. The deceased from the Scorpio is Chogilal Hiralal Gujar (75), resident of Devgad district, Rajasthan.



The injured include Kisanlal Hiralal Gujar (45), Ganeshalal Kisanlal Gujar (42), Khushi Kisanlal Gujar (12), and Poonam Gujar (20)—all residents of Rajgad district, Rajasthan. They have been admitted to Nashik District Hospital, where the condition of four injured persons is reported to be critical.



On receiving information, officials from Dindori Police Station rushed to the spot, including Police Inspector Raghunath Shegar, Police Naik Sanjay Gaikwad, PSI Khule, Police Havaldar Pansare, PC Jopale, Highway Police PSI Deepak Daude, Assistant Police Inspector Meera Adman. The police carried out rescue operations and cleared traffic on the highway. Further investigation is underway.



Demand for Road Widening and Divider Installation

A series of accidents has been occurring frequently on the Nashik–Peth road, forcing motorists to drive under constant risk. Locals and vehicle drivers have demanded that the Public Works Department and National Highways Authority widen the road and install dividers, especially from Chachadgaon onwards, where accidents are common. Residents of the Chachadgaon area have warned of protests if corrective measures are not taken soon.