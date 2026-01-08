 Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza

Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza

A tragic road accident on the Nashik–Peth National Highway near Ambegaon Shivar, close to the Chachadgaon toll plaza, claimed four lives and left six others injured. The accident occurred when a speeding Scorpio coming from Nashik collided head-on with an Ertiga car coming from the Peth side while overtaking another vehicle.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza |

Nashik: A tragic road accident on the Nashik–Peth National Highway near Ambegaon Shivar, close to the Chachadgaon toll plaza, claimed four lives and left six others injured. The accident occurred when a speeding Scorpio coming from Nashik collided head-on with an Ertiga car coming from the Peth side while overtaking another vehicle.


According to police sources, the Ertiga was traveling from Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) towards Nashik, while the Scorpio was heading from Nashik towards Peth. Near the Chachadgaon toll naka, the Scorpio attempted to overtake another vehicle and crashed head-on into the Ertiga. As a result, three occupants of the Ertiga died on the spot, while one occupant of the Scorpio was also killed.


The deceased from the Ertiga has been identified as Shahrukh Khan Farakat Khan (28), resident of Silvassa. The names of the other two deceased occupants of the Ertiga are yet to be ascertained. The deceased from the Scorpio is Chogilal Hiralal Gujar (75), resident of Devgad district, Rajasthan.


The injured include Kisanlal Hiralal Gujar (45), Ganeshalal Kisanlal Gujar (42), Khushi Kisanlal Gujar (12), and Poonam Gujar (20)—all residents of Rajgad district, Rajasthan. They have been admitted to Nashik District Hospital, where the condition of four injured persons is reported to be critical.

FPJ Shorts
Team India Star Batter Tilak Varma Undergoes Urgent Surgery For Testicular Torsion Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
Team India Star Batter Tilak Varma Undergoes Urgent Surgery For Testicular Torsion Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Burnt, Semi-Naked Woman's Body Found In Hapur Sugarcane Field; Rape & Murder Suspected
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Burnt, Semi-Naked Woman's Body Found In Hapur Sugarcane Field; Rape & Murder Suspected
Why Your Next Smartphone In India Could Cost 10-20% More In 2026
Why Your Next Smartphone In India Could Cost 10-20% More In 2026
CCPA Proposes February 1 Date For Union Budget 2026-27
CCPA Proposes February 1 Date For Union Budget 2026-27


On receiving information, officials from Dindori Police Station rushed to the spot, including Police Inspector Raghunath Shegar, Police Naik Sanjay Gaikwad, PSI Khule, Police Havaldar Pansare, PC Jopale, Highway Police PSI Deepak Daude, Assistant Police Inspector Meera Adman. The police carried out rescue operations and cleared traffic on the highway. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Stage First-Ever Air Show In Nashik
article-image


Demand for Road Widening and Divider Installation
A series of accidents has been occurring frequently on the Nashik–Peth road, forcing motorists to drive under constant risk. Locals and vehicle drivers have demanded that the Public Works Department and National Highways Authority widen the road and install dividers, especially from Chachadgaon onwards, where accidents are common. Residents of the Chachadgaon area have warned of protests if corrective measures are not taken soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Build Careers Through Classical Dance,' Says Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar At National Conference In...

'Build Careers Through Classical Dance,' Says Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar At National Conference In...

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Directs Priority Completion Of Land Acquisition For Simhastha Kumbh...

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Directs Priority Completion Of Land Acquisition For Simhastha Kumbh...

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, Champion Of Western Ghats Conservation, Dies At 83

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, Champion Of Western Ghats Conservation, Dies At 83

Onion Prices Crash As Bangladesh Halts Imports From India; Nashik Farmers Face ₹175-200 Cr Loss

Onion Prices Crash As Bangladesh Halts Imports From India; Nashik Farmers Face ₹175-200 Cr Loss

Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza

Nashik: Four Killed, Six Injured In Head-On Collision Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza