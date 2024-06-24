Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma Calls For Detailed Planning For Simhastha Kumbh Mela | SYSTEM

The upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027 is expected to attract a larger crowd than previous events. In preparation, Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma has directed relevant agencies to prepare and submit a comprehensive plan for crowd management. The plan, due tomorrow, should include detailed instructions, technical considerations, and explanations, he added.

On Friday, Sharma convened a meeting with officials from the Tourism Department, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL), and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The meeting took place at the collector's office, where Sharma guided the preparations.

The State Power Distribution Company has submitted a plan amounting to ₹304 crore for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which includes repairs of substations, DP repairs at various locations, construction of new channels, and repair works of electric cables. During the last Simhastha, ₹30 crore was demanded.

The MPCB has been instructed to submit a detailed report addressing measures for cleaning and disinfecting water in the tank after the devotees' bath, assessing the potential increase in pollution, and other related matters. The District Collector assured the district administration's support for various departments' development plans, addressing necessary and problematic aspects.

Additionally, the MSRTC, which received ₹10 crore for development works in the last Simhastha, will collaborate with Citylink service this year. The District Collector has instructed the officials to assess the need for new trains, the feasibility of leasing buses, and other relevant matters. Alternative measures should be considered, and the plan should reflect these considerations.