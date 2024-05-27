 Nashik: District Administration Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela
District Collector Sharma held a review meeting with Nashik Municipal Corporation officials on May 24 to discuss preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Nashik: District Administration Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela | PTI

Despite the ongoing excitement of the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration is preparing for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik. In this regard, Collector Jalaj Sharma reviewed the development work plan of the municipal construction department and instructed them to study the previous Kumbh Mela preparations and prepare a detailed plan.

This was the first review meeting of Simhastha Kumbh Mela under the chairmanship of Sharma. The Municipal Corporation presented works costing ₹11,600 crore.

Details of the budget

During the review of the construction department, City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari presented a review of projects worth ₹6000 crores. These projects mainly include land acquisition, inner and outer ring roads of the city, 21 bridges at various places on the Godavari river, Sadhugram, and land acquisition for the ring road, which was pending in previous plans. The Collector instructed the submission of a detailed plan of the development works of the construction department.

Attendees at the meeting included Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Resident Collector Rajendra Wagh, Additional Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary, City Engineer Shiv Kumar Vanjari, Superintending Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, and Deputy Director of Urban Planning Department Harshad Baviskar, Director of Solid Waste Management Dr Avesh Palod, Executive Engineer Sandesh Shinde, and Bajirao Mali.

Jalaj Sharma, who was in service at Kolhapur during the previous Kumbh, had visited Nashik for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela held around 11 years ago. He praised the solid waste collection and management department, saying he was impressed by the cleanliness.

