Nashik: Discipline Drivers, Conductors Or Face Shutdown; Youth NCP Warns Citilinc |

City Nationalist Youth Congress has issued a stern warning to the Nashik Metropolitan Transport Corporation regarding the Citilinc bus service. Khaire expressed deep concern over the unruly behaviour exhibited by bus drivers and conductors towards citizens, citing instances of reckless driving and misconduct.

Complaints have poured in about Citilinc drivers disregarding traffic rules, overtaking vehicles at high speeds, and causing inconvenience to commuters by stopping buses haphazardly. Additionally, reports of bus conductors misbehaving with passengers, including arguments for free fares and mistreatment of women, have further aggravated the situation.

Read Also Pune Schools Embrace Science Over Superstition On National Science Day - Check Photos Inside

"The escalating indiscipline among Citilinc drivers not only inconveniences passengers but also contributes to worsening traffic congestion on Nashik's main roads and suburban areas. With thousands relying on Citilinc's bus service daily, the need for immediate disciplinary action against errant drivers has become evident," he added.

The NCP’s youth wing has warned the transportation network that continued indiscipline could lead to the service's shutdown. They urged the authorities to conduct discipline lessons for all drivers and conductors to ensure a smoother and safer commuting experience for residents.