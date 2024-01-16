Nashik: Dilip Bharad Appointed As Chancellor Of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University |

Dilip Bharad has been appointed as the Registrar of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU). The announcement was made by the university's Honourable Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, who extended a warm welcome to Bharad, presenting him with a bouquet.

Currently serving as the In-Charge (Acting) Registrar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dilip Bharad brings a wealth of experience to his new role. The appointment has garnered congratulations from various university officials, including Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Jogendra Singh Bisen, and Dr Jaideep Nikam, a member of the Board of Management.

The occasion was marked by the presence of Finance Officer Dr Govind Katlakute, Controller of Examinations Bhatu Prasad Patil, Director of Internal Quality Assurance Center Dr. Ram Thakar, Deputy Chancellor Sunil Vibhandik, and Room Officer Ganesh Chavan.

Dilip Bharad's appointment is seen as a positive step towards furthering the university's mission and objectives under the new leadership. The Maharashtra Open University looks forward to benefiting from Bharad's expertise and guidance in its pursuit of academic excellence.