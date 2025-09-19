 Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition
Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition

A total of 45 contestants presented their poems on social and family topics like 'Main Kaisi Main Aisi,' 'Nirbhaya,' 'Bharat Ka Swabhiman,' 'Stree,' 'Ek Junoon' and 'Tum Mera Bachpan Ho.'

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Delhi's Lalita Joshi Wins First Place In KTHM's National Hindi Poetry Competition

Nashik: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, the Hindi Department of KTHM College organised a national-level online Hindi poetry recitation and essay writing competition. The competition received a spontaneous response from participants across the country.

Principal Dr Kalpana Ahire, Head of Hindi Department Dr Mangala Bhawar, Head of Hindi Rashtrabhasha Manch Prof. Madhuri Mogal, Prof. Dr. Jagdish Pardeshi, Prof. Vijay Ghorpade and judges Prof. Yogesh Kumar Hole and Prof. Sandeep Bhamre were present at the programme.

At the inauguration, Principal Dr. Kalpana Ahire said that Hindi is the official language and such competitions are useful for its promotion. She mentioned that the Hindi language is an expression of emotions and a medium for achieving unity in diversity.

The welcome song of the programme was presented by Gayatri Songire. Technical management was handled by Sakshi Ghayal. The programme was moderated by Prof. Vijay Ghorpade, and the vote of thanks was given by Prof. Madhuri Mogal.

45 Contestants Participated in the Poetry Recitation Competition

A total of 45 contestants presented their poems on social and family topics like 'Main Kaisi Main Aisi,' 'Nirbhaya,' 'Bharat Ka Swabhiman,' 'Stree,' 'Ek Junoon' and 'Tum Mera Bachpan Ho.' Participants came from Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune.

The list of winners is as follows:

First place: Lalita Joshi, Daulatram College, Delhi

Second place: Shweta Jaiswal, Lucknow University, Uttar Pradesh

Third place: Ashutosh Kumar Routh, Calcutta University, West Bengal

66 Students Participated in the Essay Competition

The essay writing competition was held on topics such as Nation Building and Contribution of Literary Writers, Impact of Artificial Intelligence, Environment and Human Life, Impact of Electronic Media on Society, Youth Generation and Employment Status, and Hindi Language – State and Direction. A total of 66 students participated.

The winners of the essay competition are:

First place: Neha Prajapati

Second place: Diksha Ukarde

Third place: Ruchita Boraste

