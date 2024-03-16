Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

Representational Image |

A fifth-class student, Aditya Bakshi from Shrinagar in the Risala Bazar area of Hingoli city, has been missing since the afternoon of March 13. However, a sensation gripped the entire city when his body was discovered in the Sirehaq Shah Baba Dargah lake in the Risala Bazar area on Friday.

Police stated that Aditya had informed his family members that he was going out cycling on the afternoon of March 13. However, he did not return until late at night. His family members inquired about him in the nearby area and among his friends, but no information was obtained. Consequently, they lodged a complaint with the local police station, and a case of kidnapping was registered.

The city police promptly initiated an investigation and searched the CCTV footage in the Risala Bazar area and throughout Shrinagar. However, no leads were found.

On the third day of the incident, a man spotted a body floating in the Dargah lake and immediately informed the police. A police team led by PI Narendra Padalkar, along with nearby residents, retrieved the body from the lake. The family members identified the body as Aditya's, and it was subsequently sent to the government hospital for a postmortem examination. The cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report, stated the police.