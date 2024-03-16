 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

On the third day of the incident, a man spotted a body floating in the Dargah lake and immediately informed the police. A police team led by PI Narendra Padalkar, along with nearby residents, retrieved the body from the lake. The family members identified the body as Aditya's, and it was subsequently sent to the government hospital for a postmortem examination.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

A fifth-class student, Aditya Bakshi from Shrinagar in the Risala Bazar area of Hingoli city, has been missing since the afternoon of March 13. However, a sensation gripped the entire city when his body was discovered in the Sirehaq Shah Baba Dargah lake in the Risala Bazar area on Friday.

Police stated that Aditya had informed his family members that he was going out cycling on the afternoon of March 13. However, he did not return until late at night. His family members inquired about him in the nearby area and among his friends, but no information was obtained. Consequently, they lodged a complaint with the local police station, and a case of kidnapping was registered.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 62-Year-Old US Citizen Found Dead Inside JW Marriott Hotel In Andheri
article-image

The city police promptly initiated an investigation and searched the CCTV footage in the Risala Bazar area and throughout Shrinagar. However, no leads were found.

On the third day of the incident, a man spotted a body floating in the Dargah lake and immediately informed the police. A police team led by PI Narendra Padalkar, along with nearby residents, retrieved the body from the lake. The family members identified the body as Aditya's, and it was subsequently sent to the government hospital for a postmortem examination. The cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report, stated the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mumbai University Clinches Championship In ‘Indradhanush’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mumbai University Clinches Championship In ‘Indradhanush’

VIDEO: Pune Metro Launches Emergency Medical Room At Civil Court Station

VIDEO: Pune Metro Launches Emergency Medical Room At Civil Court Station

Pune's Fergusson College Students Drive Voter Engagement Efforts - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune's Fergusson College Students Drive Voter Engagement Efforts - PHOTOS INSIDE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj