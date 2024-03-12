Mumbai News: 62-Year-Old US Citizen Found Dead Inside JW Marriott Hotel In Andheri

62-Year-Old US Citizen Found Dead Inside JW Marriott Hotel In Andheri | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 62-year-old US citizen was discovered deceased in JW Marriott Hotel, Sahar, located in Andheri East on March 12. The Sahar police filed an accidental death report and transferred the body to Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West.

The police found nothing suspicious, and preliminary investigations suggest the foreign national died of natural causes.

The police received information around 10 am on Tuesday and police promptly arrived at the Hotel. The individual arrived in Mumbai on March 9 for a meeting, planning to depart from India on March 14.

As the Director of a security company, he traveled alone and was alone in his hotel room at the time of his death.