 Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl
HomePuneNashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl | Representational photo

A case of molestation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at the Bhadrakali police station, officials informed on Friday.

"The complaint alleges that two individuals made obscene gestures towards a minor girl, eventually chasing and molesting her between Wadala Naka and Shalimar on Tuesday," they added.

Prompt action by the Bhadrakali Police led to the arrest of the two suspects as they continue to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Such incidents highlight the importance of swift and decisive law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all residents, especially vulnerable individuals.

