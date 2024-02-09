PHOTOS: Red Roses Flood Pune Markets As Valentine's Day Nears

By: Aakash Singh | February 09, 2024
Pune's markets are overflowing with red roses ahead of Valentine's Day
Anand Chaini
The vibrant hue of these blooms adds a touch of romance to the city streets
Florists' displays showcase the timeless appeal of the classic red rose
Vendors are busy arranging bouquets and floral arrangements to meet the high demand
The bustling markets have become a hotspot for couples seeking the perfect blooms for their loved ones
The atmosphere is filled with the spirit of romance as the anticipation for Valentine's Day grows
Shopping for flowers together adds to the romantic experience for many couples
