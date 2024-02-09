PHOTOS: Red Roses Flood Pune Markets As Valentine's Day Nears

By: Aakash Singh | February 09, 2024

Pune's markets are overflowing with red roses ahead of Valentine's Day

Anand Chaini

The vibrant hue of these blooms adds a touch of romance to the city streets

Anand Chaini

Florists' displays showcase the timeless appeal of the classic red rose

Anand Chaini

Vendors are busy arranging bouquets and floral arrangements to meet the high demand

Anand Chaini

The bustling markets have become a hotspot for couples seeking the perfect blooms for their loved ones

Anand Chaini

The atmosphere is filled with the spirit of romance as the anticipation for Valentine's Day grows

Anand Chaini

Shopping for flowers together adds to the romantic experience for many couples

Anand Chaini

