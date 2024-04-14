Nashik: Constable Duped Of ₹8 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

Representational Image

In a recent case, a 23-year-old constable at Nashik Road Central Jail fell victim to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by a man she met on Instagram. The suspect, Sadashiv Baijnath Kadam, masqueraded as a high-ranking officer in the Railway Police Force (RPF) and cultivated a relationship with the victim, ultimately convincing her to part with ₹8 lakh under false pretences.

Initially, their interactions on Instagram seemed genuine, with Sadashiv presenting himself as a potential partner and even discussing marriage. However, as their relationship progressed, Sadashiv began making demands for money, exploiting the victim's trust and affection. Despite suspicions arising, it wasn't until they met in person that the victim realised she had been deceived; the person she met bore no resemblance to the individual depicted in Sadashiv's Instagram photos.

Feeling betrayed and cheated, the victim confronted Sadashiv, demanding the return of her money. However, Sadashiv disappeared without a trace, leaving the victim devastated and disillusioned. Upon realising the extent of the deception, the victim reported the incident to the suburban police.

Investigations have revealed that the victim had cleared most of the ₹8 lakh she gave to Sadashiv through personal loans and other means, emphasising the financial and emotional toll of the fraudulent scheme. This unfortunate incident serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of online relationships and the importance of exercising caution, particularly when financial transactions are involved. It also underscores the need for increased awareness and vigilance to prevent such scams in the future.