Mumbai News: Man Loses₹ 39.24 Lakh in Crypto-Currency Fraud; Case Registered

A 27-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the police stating that some unknown cyber-fraudster had hacked his crypto-currency wallet and has siphoned crypto-currency worth Rs 39.24 lakh.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Bharat Nagar in Mumbai and is into computer software profession. The victim was working from home for a United States based company from November 2021 till January 2023.

The victim was receiving his salary from the US based company in crypto-currency which used to get credited in his crypto wallet address. From the said wallet, the victim used to sell the crypto-currency and convert the currency in INR form and deposit in his bank account.

Victim Discovers Crypto-Currency Theft

In January 2023, when the victim had left his US based company, there was crypto-currency worth INR 39.24 lakh lying in his crypto-currency wallet that he had not converted and transferred. In January this year when the victim checked his wallet he was shocked to realise that there was no crypto currency in it.

The victim then made inquiries and learnt that someone had hacked his wallet and made an unauthorised transfer of his crypto-currency to two other wallets. The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter recently. The victim had got the transaction statement of his wallet and had provided the same to the police for investigation.1

Case Registered Under Various Section

The police has registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 43A (compensation for failure to protect data) of the Information Technology Act.