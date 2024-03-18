Mumbai Crime Branch Saves Mumbaikars ₹50.13 Crore From Cyber Scams |

Mumbai: The helpline number 1930 is a valuable resource for individuals seeking assistance in recovering money lost due to cyber fraud. Many people have got their money back due to timely complaints made on this helpline. The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch has effectively saved Rs 50.13 crore for Mumbaikars who fell victim to cyber scams.

The menace of cyber criminals is escalating nationwide, with an unknown number falling victim to their frauds daily. Victims often find their bank accounts drained in an instant. However, there is hope for those affected as measures for relief are being implemented.

According to the information received from Mumbai Crime Branch, the cyber helpline number was started on 17 May 2022. From May 2022 to December 31, 2023, a total of 17,672 calls were received on the cyber helpline number, out of which 3368 calls were registered. During this period, the Cyber Police froze approximately Rs 1.58 crores which were fraudulently taken from the complainants by cyber fraudsters.

In the year 2023, a total of 91,357 calls were received on the cyber helpline, out of which 18,256 calls were registered. During this period, the cyber police froze a total of Rs 26.51 crore that were defrauded from the people.

This year, from January 1 to March 16, Cyber ​​Police received 1.06 lakh calls, out of which 12,124 calls were registered and Rs 22.03 crore was frozen. A police official said that from May 17, 2017 to March 15, 2024, the cyber cell received a total of 2.15 lakh calls, out of which 33,748 calls were registered. During this period, Cyber ​​Police has frozen Rs 50.13 crores taken fraudulently from people by cyber criminals.

The police officer said that some calls to the helpline also come when the mobile is hacked or the SIM card is blocked. Some people also call with whom an attempt has been made to commit cyber crime.

2 PSI and 48 police constables have been deployed at the helpline center of cyber cell. This team works in two shifts, this helpline remains operational 24×7. There are 22 lines on the helpline.

A police officer said that whenever cyber fraud happens to someone, if he calls the helpline number 1930 and gives information about cyber fraud within an hour, then the official sitting in the cyber cell immediately inform the concerned bank. The money in the account is frozen. This frozen money is returned to the complainant after the legal process.