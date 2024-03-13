Mumbai News: Cyber Crime Cases Rise In January This Year As Compared to Last Year

cybercrime representative pic | File Photo

The number of cyber crime cases registered in Mumbai in January this year has seen nearly 15 percent jump, as compared to the cases registered in January last year, the statistics have revealed. Most cases registered are related to credit/debit card online fraud, followed by job fraud, investment fraud and obscene email / SMS / MMS related crimes.

Increase in cybercrime cases

According to the statistics, in January this year 368 cyber-crime cases were registered, as compared to 323 cases registered in January 2023. There has been an increase in cyber-crime related cheating cases with 219 cases registered in January this year, as compared to 164 cases registered in January 2023. Of the 368 cases registered in January year, 38 cases have been detected and 42 persons have been arrested, statistics revealed.

A closer analysis of cyber-crime related cheating cases revealed that, maximum cases are related to job fraud (40), followed by investment fraud (29), fake website fraud (10), online purchase fraud (08), customs/gift fraud (06), loan fraud (06) and crypto-currency fraud (05).

The other cyber-crime cases registered this year were credit/debit card online fraud (91), Obscene Email / SMS / MMS/Post (20), Fake Social Media Profile/ Morphing Email/ SMS (10), Sextortion (05), Hacking (03), Data Theft (02), Pornography (02) and Phishing /MIM Attack/ Spoofing Mail (01).

In January this year, so far no cases related to Tampering of Source Code, Insurance/ Provident Fund Fraud, online Admission fraud, Matrimonial Fraud or communal post have been registered.

Increase in phone usage leading to rise in cybercrime: police

"As there is an increase in use of online services and payments, the use of mobile phones have increased exponentially, and hence the cyber-crime cases are witnessed in large numbers. Mumbai police are very proactive in registering cyber crime cases. The police is also allowing people to file their complaints online through www.cybercrime.gov.in portal and also helping people to recover money through 1930 helpline. Efforts are being put to detect more and more cyber-crime cases," said a police officer.

Comparison between Jan 24 and Jan 23

Jan 2024

Cases registered - 368

Cases detected - 38

Person arrested - 42

Jan 2023

Cases registered - 323

Cases detected - 21

Person arrested - 32