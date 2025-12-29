 Nashik Civic Polls: Political Heirs Step Into Spotlight As MLAs Back Family Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Civic Polls: Political Heirs Step Into Spotlight As MLAs Back Family Candidates

Nashik Civic Polls: Political Heirs Step Into Spotlight As MLAs Back Family Candidates

Ajinkya Farande, son of Nashik Central MLA and Municipal Corporation election in-charge Devyani Farande, filed his nomination on Monday from Ward No. 7. On this occasion, Devyani Farande herself, her husband Suhas Farande, and party workers were present

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | FPJ Photo

Nashik: The trend of activating political heirs in municipal politics is set to continue in this election as well. In Nashik, it has become clear that sitting MLAs and office-bearers of political parties are leaving no stone unturned in this regard. On one hand, there is a large number of aspirants, while on the other, senior leaders within parties appear busy ensuring opportunities for members of their own families.


Ajinkya Farande, son of Nashik Central MLA and Municipal Corporation election in-charge Devyani Farande, filed his nomination on Monday from Ward No. 7. On this occasion, Devyani Farande herself, her husband Suhas Farande, and party workers were present. Meanwhile, Yogesh Hire, brother-in-law of BJP’s other MLA Seema Hire, also filed his nomination. Supporters of MLA Hire raised slogans and put on a show of strength during the filing.


Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Ajay Boraste also filed his nomination, during which he launched sharp criticism against the BJP. He stated that the BJP is not ready to talk clearly about an alliance. “If an alliance is to happen, the BJP should state it clearly; otherwise, Shiv Sena is fully prepared for the elections,” he warned, indirectly signaling readiness to contest independently.

Read Also
NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In...
article-image


Dinkar Patil, who recently moved from the MNS to the BJP, also filed his nomination on a BJP ticket. He had joined the BJP just four days ago. Vilas Shinde, who shifted from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Shiv Sena, organised a bike rally to demonstrate strength before filing his nomination. Besides these, leaders from various parties filed their nomination papers amid displays of strength.

FPJ Shorts
The Copenhagen Test On OTT: Where To Watch Simu Liu's Spy Thriller Series?
The Copenhagen Test On OTT: Where To Watch Simu Liu's Spy Thriller Series?
Sensex Drops 346 Points In Fourth Straight Fall, Foreign Fund Outflows & Thin Year-End Trading Weigh On Markets
Sensex Drops 346 Points In Fourth Straight Fall, Foreign Fund Outflows & Thin Year-End Trading Weigh On Markets
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via...

Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed...

Jalgaon Power Crackdown: MSEDCL Cuts Supply To 6,000 Defaulters, Plans To Name Big Offenders

Jalgaon Power Crackdown: MSEDCL Cuts Supply To 6,000 Defaulters, Plans To Name Big Offenders

Pimpri-Chinchwad Year-End Crackdown: 365 Drunk Drivers & 1,156 Tinted Glass Violations Detected In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Year-End Crackdown: 365 Drunk Drivers & 1,156 Tinted Glass Violations Detected In...

Angels Of Pune: Meet Ware Guruji, The Teacher Who Put A Small Zilla Parishad School On The Global...

Angels Of Pune: Meet Ware Guruji, The Teacher Who Put A Small Zilla Parishad School On The Global...