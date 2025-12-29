Nashik Civic Polls: Political Heirs Step Into Spotlight As MLAs Back Family Candidates

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | FPJ Photo

Nashik: The trend of activating political heirs in municipal politics is set to continue in this election as well. In Nashik, it has become clear that sitting MLAs and office-bearers of political parties are leaving no stone unturned in this regard. On one hand, there is a large number of aspirants, while on the other, senior leaders within parties appear busy ensuring opportunities for members of their own families.



Ajinkya Farande, son of Nashik Central MLA and Municipal Corporation election in-charge Devyani Farande, filed his nomination on Monday from Ward No. 7. On this occasion, Devyani Farande herself, her husband Suhas Farande, and party workers were present. Meanwhile, Yogesh Hire, brother-in-law of BJP’s other MLA Seema Hire, also filed his nomination. Supporters of MLA Hire raised slogans and put on a show of strength during the filing.



Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Ajay Boraste also filed his nomination, during which he launched sharp criticism against the BJP. He stated that the BJP is not ready to talk clearly about an alliance. “If an alliance is to happen, the BJP should state it clearly; otherwise, Shiv Sena is fully prepared for the elections,” he warned, indirectly signaling readiness to contest independently.



Dinkar Patil, who recently moved from the MNS to the BJP, also filed his nomination on a BJP ticket. He had joined the BJP just four days ago. Vilas Shinde, who shifted from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Shiv Sena, organised a bike rally to demonstrate strength before filing his nomination. Besides these, leaders from various parties filed their nomination papers amid displays of strength.