 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP Opts To Go Solo For Municipal Polls, Announces First List Of 18 Candidates
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP Opts To Go Solo For Municipal Polls, Announces First List Of 18 Candidates

The NCP had conducted interviews of 238 candidates and announced the names of 18 candidates in the first list. Initially, the NCP had demanded 35 seats from the BJP in the Mahayuti, but the dispute between Shiv Sena and the BJP has not yet been resolved

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP Opts To Go Solo For Municipal Polls, Announces First List Of 18 Candidates | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an allied party of the Mahayuti, has decided to contest the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections independently and declared its first list of candidates on Sunday.

The NCP had conducted interviews of 238 candidates and announced the names of 18 candidates in the first list.

Initially, the NCP had demanded 35 seats from the BJP in the Mahayuti, but the dispute between Shiv Sena and the BJP has not yet been resolved.

Hence, it was not clear which party would get how many seats. Therefore, the NCP, without waiting for an alliance decision, has chosen the path of contesting independently.

MLC Satish Chavan had joined the NCP during the last Assembly elections and is now the district president. As the strength of the NCP has reduced in the district, the CSMC elections pose a severe challenge for him.

Leaders and party workers who had separated from the party will now have to be brought back. Hence, Chavan is planning a strategy to strengthen the party and secure maximum NCP seats in the elections.

