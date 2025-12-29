 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5-Year-Old Girl Suffers Facial Injuries After Nylon Manja Entangles Her While Returning From School
Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveen Patil has directed officials to take stern action against the sale of nylon manja

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A five-year-old girl was severely injured after getting entangled in a nylon manja while returning home from school on a motorcycle with her father.

The girl, identified as Tanvi Sachin Waghmare, lives with her family in Bajajnagar, Pandharpur. Her father is an ophthalmologist.

On Sunday at around 2.30 pm, Tanvi was returning home with her father on a motorcycle, with Tanvi seated in the front. Suddenly, a nylon manja came in contact and got entangled around her face.

Her father immediately rushed her to a private hospital, where she was given first aid. Tanvi sustained severe injuries to her nose and cheeks and required six stitches.

A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station. Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveen Patil has directed officials to take stern action against the sale of nylon manja; however, the sale of nylon manja in the Waluj area has not reduced.

