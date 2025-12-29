Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless | ANI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The issue of seat-sharing between the BJP and Shiv Sena for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) election has not yet been resolved.

A decision has been taken to contest 88 seats, and the 41:47 formula has also been decided, but there is disagreement over the formula. This has made aspirants restless, as only two days remain for filing nomination forms.

After making a grand show in the recent municipal council elections, the BJP is playing the role of elder brother in the Mahayuti in the state.

Similarly, Shiv Sena is claiming more seats based on its dominance at the local level and the number of MLAs and MPs.

On Sunday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and directed them to resolve the alliance issues unitedly. However, no meeting was held between the leaders of both parties.

Moreover, it is said that leaders from both parties were working internally to resolve the alliance issue till late at night, sources said. It was also said that the candidacies of the sons and relatives of stalwart leaders were fixed. Similarly, there were rumours of a possible break-up of the alliance on social media, but leaders from both parties have not confirmed it.