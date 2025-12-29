 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless

On Sunday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and directed them to resolve the alliance issues unitedly. However, no meeting was held between the leaders of both parties

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless | ANI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The issue of seat-sharing between the BJP and Shiv Sena for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) election has not yet been resolved.

A decision has been taken to contest 88 seats, and the 41:47 formula has also been decided, but there is disagreement over the formula. This has made aspirants restless, as only two days remain for filing nomination forms.

After making a grand show in the recent municipal council elections, the BJP is playing the role of elder brother in the Mahayuti in the state.

Read Also
NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In...
article-image

Similarly, Shiv Sena is claiming more seats based on its dominance at the local level and the number of MLAs and MPs.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
'Stop Dressing Others': Kangana Ranaut Slams AI Edits Of Her Saree Photos Outside Parliament, Says It Is 'Violating Beyond Words'
'Stop Dressing Others': Kangana Ranaut Slams AI Edits Of Her Saree Photos Outside Parliament, Says It Is 'Violating Beyond Words'
Year Ender 2025: India's Got Latent, Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports, Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit & More Controversies That Made Headlines
Year Ender 2025: India's Got Latent, Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports, Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit & More Controversies That Made Headlines
Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December
Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

On Sunday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and directed them to resolve the alliance issues unitedly. However, no meeting was held between the leaders of both parties.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed...
article-image

Moreover, it is said that leaders from both parties were working internally to resolve the alliance issue till late at night, sources said. It was also said that the candidacies of the sons and relatives of stalwart leaders were fixed. Similarly, there were rumours of a possible break-up of the alliance on social media, but leaders from both parties have not confirmed it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5-Year-Old Girl Suffers Facial Injuries After Nylon Manja Entangles Her...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5-Year-Old Girl Suffers Facial Injuries After Nylon Manja Entangles Her...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls

Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism...

Beed: Farmer Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Issuance Of Kunbi Certificate

Beed: Farmer Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Issuance Of Kunbi Certificate