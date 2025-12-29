Nashik: Rare Peregrine Falcon Sighted At Nandur Madhmeshwar Sanctuary, Thrills Birdwatchers | Representational Image | Pixabay

Nashik: The peregrine falcon, known as the world's fastest bird, has been sighted at the Nandur Madhmeshwar Sanctuary in Niphad taluka. This predatory bird is famous for its speed and hunting skills. The sanctuary is currently teeming with 35 to 40 thousand native and migratory birds.

Due to the increased cold weather, thousands of birds have arrived at the Nandur Madhmeshwar dam area on the Godavari River. Among the birds that have travelled thousands of kilometres to reach here are the Golden Plover from Alaska, the Common Crane from Siberia, the Northern Shoveller from North Korea, the Common Teal from East Siberia, the Eurasian Wigeon and Northern Pintail from Northern Europe and East Siberia, the Ruddy Shelduck from the Himalayas, the Brahminy Duck from Ladakh, the Bar-headed Goose from Kazakhstan and Tibet, and the Red-crested Pochard from Northern Europe.

Tourists and birdwatchers have sighted these birds. Forest Range Officer Hiralal Chaudhary said that the peregrine falcon is rare, and its sighting in the Nandur Madhmeshwar area is uncommon. This bird is found in Europe and America and undertakes a long journey to reach India.

The peregrine falcon is an extremely fast and skilled predatory bird. Its agility and ability to fly rapidly in the air set it apart from others. In the Indian subcontinent, it is called the 'Royal Falcon'. It preys on small birds and reptiles. It swoops down rapidly and breaks the prey's spine with its beak. According to the forest department, this bird has dark green wings, a slender body, and black stripes near its eyes. Known as the fastest bird in the world, the peregrine falcon flies at speeds exceeding 290 kilometres per hour (180 miles per hour). Its speed increases even further when it is diving on its prey.