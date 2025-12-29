 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls

The concerned training was held in two sessions. The morning session was held between 10 am and 1 pm, and the afternoon session between 2 pm and 5 pm

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Sunday organised a training session for conducting the upcoming civic body elections smoothly, transparently and as per rules.

The state election commission has announced the general election programme for the municipal corporation, and accordingly, the election will be held on January 15. The election will be held at around 8,000 polling centres, for which the officers and employees have been appointed.

The concerned training was held in two sessions. The morning session was held between 10 am and 1 pm, and the afternoon session between 2 pm and 5 pm. The training session was held for 8,000 officers and employees at Government Polytechnic College, Government Engineering College, MIT College and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The entire heads and polling officers were given training about handling EVM, following the directives of the Election Commission, care to be taken during the polling day, emergencies and other issues.

Meanwhile, Municipal commissioner and returning officer G Sreekanth has directed to issue showcase notices to the officers who were absent for training. He also directed the officers to register cases against them, if necessary.

