Nashik: Citylinc Strike Ends After Nine Days, Costs NMC ₹2 Crore

The strike by Citylinc conductors, which ended after nine days, has caused inconvenience to the residents of Nashik, with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation incurring a loss of ₹1.80 crore. The strike, which began on March 14, resulted in disruptions to the Citylinc bus service, leaving commuters stranded and causing financial losses to the corporation. The conductors had been protesting for various demands, including timely payment of wages, provident fund deposits, and bonuses.

Efforts to resolve the strike were unsuccessful until a positive discussion took place on Friday, March 22, between Citylinc administration, contractor company representatives, and carrier representatives. Following the meeting, the contractor agreed to address some of the demands and assured to fulfil the remaining ones gradually. Consequently, the conductors decided to call off the strike, leading to the resumption of the Citylinc bus service on Saturday, March 23.

This strike, the longest in Citylinc's history, saw 150 buses and 500 conductors from the Tapovan depot participating. Nashik Road depot operated with twenty buses but faced strain due to increased demand. The Municipal Corporation, in response to past strikes and to ensure uninterrupted service, initiated a tender process for carrier suppliers. However, the process is currently stalled due to the Lok Sabha Election Code of Conduct.

During the strike, the administration disbursed ₹2.53 crore to the contractor company to meet the conductors' demands. Despite this, the prolonged strike persisted, exacerbating the plight of commuters and financial losses for the corporation. With the strike now concluded, Nashik residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the Citylinc bus service returns to normalcy.