Nashik: Citylinc Bus Services Disrupted Amidst Tender Controversy

Nashik: NMC Seeks New Contractor For Citylinc Bus Service | File Photo

The Municipal Corporation of Nashik has encountered hurdles in resuming its Citylinc bus service due to a tender dispute, exacerbating citizens' woes. The Corporation has petitioned the Collector for permission to appoint a bus carrier supplier during the Lok Sabha election's code of conduct period.

Amidst the administrative deadlock, citizens have borne the brunt of an eight-day halt in Citylinc bus operations, prompting concerns about the service's resumption. The tender process for providing conductors to the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Citylinc bus service, distinct for Tapovan and Nashik Road depots, faces complications.

Past grievances, including delayed wage payments to carriers, prompted strikes and necessitated the appointment of a separate carrier supplier for the Nashik Road depot in January. A notice to revoke the Tapovan depot supplier's license and initiate a new tender process was issued due to contractual breaches.

However, with only two applications received for the tender, falling short of the requisite minimum of three, the process faces delays. Despite the Corporation's plea for tender permission during the election code of conduct, resolution hinges on guidance from the Chief Electoral Officer.

Essential services exemption during the code of conduct offers a potential solution, yet the decision rests with higher authorities. As the impasse prolongs, citizens continue to endure the disruption, awaiting clarity on the fate of the Citylinc bus service.