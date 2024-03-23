Nashik: Zila Parishad Allocates Funds For Development Projects

In a move aimed at enhancing rural infrastructure and community welfare, the Zila Parishad has allocated substantial funds amounting to ₹73 crore to various villages before the village reappropriation in the fiscal year 2023-24. Additionally, the Panchayat Samiti has contributed ₹2.20 crore to the district on March 13, further bolstering the development initiatives.

These funds have facilitated the execution of projects aimed at enhancing the existing cremation culture, particularly in areas where open cremation grounds are prevalent due to the lack of proper infrastructure. A total of 413 villages have been identified for improvements in cremation facilities.

Read Also Nashik District Spends ₹15 Lakh Daily On Water Tanker Needs

However, concerns have been raised regarding the utilisation of allocated funds, with reports indicating that some functional systems have yet to disburse any funds by March 31. Despite the completion of replanning by the district planning committee on March 5, a delay in notifying each district has been observed. Nonetheless, significant allocations have been made, including 43 crores for district polling areas, water conservation, and education departments, and ₹30 crore for municipal councils and Panchayats.

Despite challenges, efforts have been made to address urgent needs, such as the construction of memorials, meeting halls, sheds, and other essential infrastructure. However, certain villages, including 41 in Surgana and 110 in other talukas, still lack adequate cremation facilities.

A portion of the allocated funds has been directed towards specific villages, with 22 villages in Malegaon and Sinnar benefiting from a total allocation of ₹220 crore. Malegaon and Sinnar villages have received ₹1.2 crore and ₹13 lakh respectively, for public facilities.