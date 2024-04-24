 Nashik: Citizens Call For Urgent Action On Gadge Maharaj Bridge Safety Concerns
The bridge, a common thoroughfare for citizens, faces increased risks due to overcrowding exacerbated by indiscriminate parking.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Concerns over safety and congestion on the Gadge Maharaj bridge have prompted citizens, led by the NCP (SP Faction) Youth wing, to advocate for urgent action.

The bridge, a common thoroughfare for citizens, faces increased risks due to overcrowding exacerbated by indiscriminate parking. 

In a statement directed to the Municipal Commissioner, the citizens urged for protective measures, particularly the installation of protective pipes along the bridge's retaining wall. The absence of such safeguards raises alarm over potential accidents and injuries to pedestrians, including children, who navigate the crowded thoroughfare daily. 

Unruly parking in area

The statement also addresses the issue of unruly parking, which further constricts road space and heightens safety concerns. The Municipal Commissioner has been urged to take swift action to address these challenges and enhance safety measures on the Gadge Maharaj bridge. Assurances have been made by the authorities to prioritise the installation of protective pipes and implement measures to regulate parking, ensuring smoother traffic flow and safeguarding citizens' well-being.

