Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade

In the midst of the ongoing Maratha movement, opposition figures are alleging that Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is fuelling tensions by pitting OBCs against the Maratha community. The criticism has escalated, with MLA Kishor Darade expressing strong disapproval of Bhujbal. The political landscape in Yeola has become charged with accusations and counter-accusations as Bhujbal's visit unfolds.

Critics claim that a misleading narrative of development has been created in Yeola. With elections on the horizon, the OBC vs Maratha argument has taken centre stage. Darade, representing the Vidhan Parishad's teachers' constituency, recently declared that Bhujbal's days are numbered, asserting that he will not be re-elected as an MLA.

"Bhujbal, who presents himself as an OBC leader, should demonstrate his contributions to all communities within the OBC. Bhujbal has painted a picture suggesting that we, too, are OBCs and have garnered support from a specific group. However, this does not imply unanimous OBC community support for him," stated Darade.

Darade further accused Bhujbal of appropriating credit for developmental works in Yeola carried out with funds brought by him and his brother Narendra Darade. He emphasised that the city residents are disillusioned with illusory development from the other side.

Darade predicts a challenging future for Bhujbal in the upcoming assembly elections, highlighting growing opposition from various quarters.

This marks a significant shift for Bhujbal, who is facing strong opposition for the first time since contesting the first election in the Yeola Assembly constituency. The brewing OBC vs Maratha divide is adding complexity to the political dynamics in the region.