 Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade

Kishor Darade further accused Chhagan Bhujbal of appropriating credit for developmental works in Yeola carried out with funds brought by him and his brother Narendra Darade

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade | File Photos

In the midst of the ongoing Maratha movement, opposition figures are alleging that Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is fuelling tensions by pitting OBCs against the Maratha community. The criticism has escalated, with MLA Kishor Darade expressing strong disapproval of Bhujbal. The political landscape in Yeola has become charged with accusations and counter-accusations as Bhujbal's visit unfolds.

Critics claim that a misleading narrative of development has been created in Yeola. With elections on the horizon, the OBC vs Maratha argument has taken centre stage. Darade, representing the Vidhan Parishad's teachers' constituency, recently declared that Bhujbal's days are numbered, asserting that he will not be re-elected as an MLA.

"Bhujbal, who presents himself as an OBC leader, should demonstrate his contributions to all communities within the OBC. Bhujbal has painted a picture suggesting that we, too, are OBCs and have garnered support from a specific group. However, this does not imply unanimous OBC community support for him," stated Darade.

Read Also
Pune: Celebrating Work Of Famous Indian Cartoonists At Museum Of Cartoon Art - See Photos
article-image

Darade further accused Bhujbal of appropriating credit for developmental works in Yeola carried out with funds brought by him and his brother Narendra Darade. He emphasised that the city residents are disillusioned with illusory development from the other side.

Darade predicts a challenging future for Bhujbal in the upcoming assembly elections, highlighting growing opposition from various quarters.

This marks a significant shift for Bhujbal, who is facing strong opposition for the first time since contesting the first election in the Yeola Assembly constituency. The brewing OBC vs Maratha divide is adding complexity to the political dynamics in the region.

Read Also
Pune University Unveils Ambitious Projects For 2024: Yoga Research Centre, 7-Storey Girls' Hostel...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Dilip Bharad Appointed As Chancellor Of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

Nashik: Dilip Bharad Appointed As Chancellor Of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

Nashik: Minister Dadaji Bhuse Inspects Goda Ghat, Directs Removal Of Hyacinth

Nashik: Minister Dadaji Bhuse Inspects Goda Ghat, Directs Removal Of Hyacinth

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Police Says Gangster Ganesh Marne Is Mastermind; Five Accused Sent To...

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Police Says Gangster Ganesh Marne Is Mastermind; Five Accused Sent To...

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade

Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Will Not Be Re-Elected As MLA, Says Kishor Darade

75 Years Of NDA: 10 PHOTOS Of India's Premier Defence Training Institute Located In Pune

75 Years Of NDA: 10 PHOTOS Of India's Premier Defence Training Institute Located In Pune