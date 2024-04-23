Nashik: CEO Mittal Reviews SVEEP Work Of 15 Constituencies In District |

Chief Nodal Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Zila Parishad, Ashima Mittal, reviewed the SVEEP work of 15 assembly constituencies in Nashik district from the Collector's Office for the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative of the Lok Sabha General Election.

In a meeting, she appealed and guided for maximum voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, 2024. Mittal said, “I am appealing to all the people of Nashik that voting will be held on 20th May 2024 for the Lok Sabha General Election and all Nashikers should participate and vote with their families.”

Ashima Mittal reviewed all the 15 constituencies as follows on April 22. The review encompassed various aspects such as the total number of polling stations, ramps for senior citizens and disabled persons, provision of clean drinking water, toilets, sun protection sheds, electrolyte powder, wheelchairs, volunteers for assistance, directional boards, and Google location of polling stations.

The review also addressed voter turnout during the previous election, reasons for low turnout, and arrangements for voters above 85 years of age, postal ballot, new voter registration, and voter helpline app. A constituency-wise meeting will be held after 10 days to address any errors and suggestions noted during the review. Additionally, a separate meeting for constituencies with less implemented SVEEP activities will be conducted next week.

The voter turnout in the Lok Sabha General Election 2019 in Nashik district was 62.30 percent.