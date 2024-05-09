Nashik: Car Driver Accused Of Molesting Woman In Racca Colony | Representative Image

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Racca Colony, Dwarka area, Nashik, where a car driver allegedly molested a woman. The incident has led to the registration of a case at the Bhadrakali Police Station.

The complaint was filed against the unidentified driver of the car. The victim, a 40-year-old software engineer residing in the Ashoka Marg area, reported the incident to authorities. It transpired on Tuesday afternoon when the victim was attempting to exit the parking lot near the Kashi Mali Mangal Karayalay.

Facing obstruction due to vehicles behind her car, she requested the driver of the car behind hers to make way for her to reverse. However, instead of cooperating, the driver exited his vehicle and allegedly molested the woman, resorting to abusive language and physical aggression.