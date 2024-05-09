Nashik: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Accident While Returning From PM Modi’s Rally In Ahmednagar

Representative Image |

A tragic accident occurred on Jail Road in Nashik involving the vehicle of a policeman who was returning home with his nephew late at night after completing his duty at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

The policeman, Swapnil Gaikwad (38), assigned to the Upnagar Police Station, had attended the rally in Ahmednagar for the Lok Sabha elections. After completing his duty, he set off for Nashik from Ahmednagar. Upon reaching Bitco Chowk late at night, unable to find any public transport, Gaikwad's nephew, Mohan (36) from Kharjul Mala, Sinnar Phata, picked him up on his two-wheeler.

While travelling together on his bike, tragedy struck as they were hit by a car near Prabhat Society, Model Colony, Jail Road. The impact of the collision resulted in severe injuries to both the uncle and nephew. Tragically, the nephew succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital, while Gaikwad sustained critical head injuries.

The Nashik Road Police have registered a case of the accident, and Assistant Police Inspector Sukdev Kale is leading the investigation into the matter.