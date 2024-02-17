Nashik: Businessman Defrauds Axis Bank Of ₹3 Crore | Representative Image/ File

In a case of financial deceit, a businessman has been accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme, duping a bank to the tune of ₹3 crore. Aniket Mundada, the proprietor of AK Trading, is at the centre of the controversy, having allegedly forged demand drafts amounting to the staggering sum and presented them to an Axis Bank branch in Pimpalgaon.

Mundada, along with his associates, purportedly conspired to fabricate demand drafts. These fraudulent documents, meticulously prepared over eight days, were subsequently deposited at the bank.

The illicit transaction came to light when bank officials scrutinised the submitted demand drafts, raising suspicions about their authenticity. Prompt action was taken by the bank authorities, leading to the filing of a police complaint against Mundada and his accomplices at the Pimpalgaon Police Station for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent activity.

Nitin Rajendranath Bali, the branch manager of Axis Bank, initiated the legal proceedings against Mundada and his associates, underscoring the severity of the situation. The police, under the guidance of Inspector Durgesh Tiwari, have commenced an investigation into the matter, aiming to uncover the full extent of the fraud.