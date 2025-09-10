 Nashik: Bombay HC Rejects Bail Of Ex-BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse In Rahul Dhotre Murder Case
Nashik: Bombay HC Rejects Bail Of Ex-BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse In Rahul Dhotre Murder Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Uddhav Nimse, the prime suspect in the much-discussed Rahul Dhotre murder case in Panchavati

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Uddhav Nimse, the prime suspect in the much-discussed Rahul Dhotre murder case in Panchavati and a former corporator. Nimse had approached the High Court after the district court rejected the application. However, his problems have increased since the application was rejected there, too.

What exactly is the case?

On the day of the last bullock cart race, a young man named Rahul Dhotre was beaten up in a fight over a minor reason, in which he died. Rahul's family has alleged that a group attacked Rahul with weapons, in which Uddhav Nimse was also involved. 

Nimse is a former BJP corporator and has also held the post of Standing Committee Chairman of the Municipal Corporation. The demand for Nimse's arrest was gaining momentum in this case. Meanwhile, the High Court has rejected his bail application, so his arrest is considered inevitable.

article-image

Court's displeasure with the police investigation:

Meanwhile, the court expressed strong displeasure with the police's work on the issue of why the accused has not been arrested yet despite the registration of a case. This has raised a question mark on the role of the police. 

It will be important to see whether the police will now arrest Nimse. Due to these developments, Nimse's arrest is now considered inevitable.

