Pune: NHM Strike Ends After Govt Accepts Salary, Insurance, Regularisation Demands |

The indefinite strike by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, which had brought health services in the state to a standstill for the last 23 days, has been called off.

The decision came after a meeting between NHM union leaders and State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in Mumbai, where the government agreed in principle to 10 of the 13 demands raised by the employees.

With this, nearly 1,400 NHM staff in Pune district will resume work from Wednesday, Sept 11, bringing relief to patients who were struggling to access medical care at primary health centres, rural health posts and urban health facilities.

The employees had launched the strike on August 19, demanding the implementation of the government resolution dated March 14, 2024. For the first time, 16 health service organisations had jointly participated in the agitation.

After today’s meeting, Health Minister Abitkar assured that salary-related issues, service regularisation, pay parity and insurance cover for employees will be resolved step by step. He added that the three remaining demands linked to the absorption of staff will also be addressed soon. A committee will be formed to coordinate and monitor the process.

Union coordinator Vijay Gaikwad stated that the strike was withdrawn in the greater public interest. He added that 13,000 employees with over 10 years of service will benefit in the first phase, while others will be covered in the coming stages.

Harshal Ranavre, state coordinator for the NHM contractual staff, Pune, said, “With the strike officially withdrawn, health services in Pune are set to return to normal from tomorrow. The government has agreed in principle to demands including annual increments, pay protection, insurance cover, EPF and gratuity, wage parity, loyalty bonus restoration, and 100% absorption of long-serving staff.”