 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Mahalunge MIDC Police Slap MCOCA On Six Notorious Goons
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Mahalunge MIDC Police Slap MCOCA On Six Notorious Goons

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Mahalunge MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahalunge MIDC Police have taken strict action against six notorious goons by charging them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999. All of them have serious offences registered against them.

MCOCA has been charged against Narayan Sunil Ghawate (age 25, resident of Shelu), Rushikesh Balu Rokade (age 27, resident of Bhamboli), Roshan Ganpati Gogawale (age 22, resident of Koregaon Khurd), Anil Shantaram Shinde (age 24, resident of Aade, Amboli), Ganesh Hiraman Limbhore (age 24, resident of Shelu), and Ramdas Macchindra Hanpude (age 33, resident of Nighoje). All of them are based in the Khed Taluka of Pune District.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar, who looks after Zone Three of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), proposed this action. Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey approved the action. Action was taken against all due to serious offences registered against them, including attempted murder, extortion, robbery, and others.

Accused Gogawale, Rokade, Ghawate, Shinde, and Limbhore are part of one gang and have six serious offences registered against them. They are all under judicial custody currently at the Yerawada Central Jail. While Hanpude is a history-sheeter with six serious offences registered against him as well. He has been in Harsul Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past year.

The action was taken under the leadership of Digambar Suryawanshi, in charge of the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, and Police Inspector (Crime) Anil Devade. The team included Assistant Police Inspector Kalyan Ghadge, Police Sub-Inspector Rameshwar Ghule, Police Constables Raju Jadhav, Raju Konkeri, Amol Borate, Yuvraj Birajdar, Tanaje Gade, Vitthal Wadekar, Kishore Sangale, Santosh Kale, Amol Nighot, Rajendra Khedkar, Santosh Waykar, Ganesh Gaikwad, Rajendra Giri, Hari Randive, Shubham Khandagale, Sharad Khaire, Rajkumar Hanumante, Ganesh Mapari, and Nandu Tarte.

