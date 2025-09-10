 Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogya' Drive Provides Free Health Check-ups To 45K Residents
45,872 citizens of the district took advantage of free health check-ups under this initiative, informed Rohit Kumar Rajput, Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Nashik: 'Shri Ganesh Arogya' Drive Provides Free Health Check-ups To 45K Residents

In the backdrop of Ganeshotsav, a special initiative named 'Shri Ganesh Arogya' was implemented in the Nashik district under the concept of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 45,872 citizens of the district took advantage of free health check-ups under this initiative, informed Rohit Kumar Rajput, Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

This initiative was implemented in coordination with the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund, Charity Hospital Help Desk and Ganesh Mandals. Camps were organised at 1,098 places in urban and rural areas with the help of health institutions under the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and District Surgeon, as well as expert doctors and staff from hospitals affiliated to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Charity Department.

This initiative has greatly helped the poor and needy people in rural areas in getting timely health services.

Services and Statistics in the Camps:

Various health services were provided free of cost to the citizens in these camps:

 Patients Screened: Total 45,872 patients

 Women: 15,025

 Men: 13,871

 Boys: 9,367

 Girls: 5,968

 ECG under STEMI Scheme: 2,203 patients were screened for ECG.

 Blood Test through HLL: 7,952 needy patients were screened for blood.

 Referral Service: 989 patients were referred for further necessary screening and treatment. These patients will be assisted with treatment through various government schemes.

