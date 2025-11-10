Nashik: Being In Power Essential To Deliver Social Justice, Says Anandraj Ambedkar |

Nashik: Since we have an alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, we will contest the upcoming local self-government elections together. As the Republican Sena has been allocated 10 per cent of the seats in these elections, Ambedkarite workers will now have the opportunity to directly participate in power, said Republican Sena National President Anandraj Ambedkar.



Hundreds of former and current office-bearers from Nashik district joined Anandraj Ambedkar’s Republican Sena on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Ambedkar emphasised that to ensure justice for society, it is essential to attain power, as no political party in the state or the country can come to power on its own strength.



He explained that the alliance with Shiv Sena was formed with this understanding — that empowering the workers would strengthen the movement. “Even though we have decided to ally with Shiv Sena and be part of the government, we will never abandon Ambedkarism or compromise on our principles,” he asserted.

Speaking about the issue of Mahar Watan lands, Ambedkar demanded that the government set up an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to conduct a statewide survey of these lands. He also announced that a statewide movement would be launched to ensure justice for the community.