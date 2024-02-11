 Nashik: Autorickshaw Driver Fatally Strikes Another In Fit Of Rage
Nashik: Autorickshaw Driver Fatally Strikes Another In Fit Of Rage

The police promptly launched an investigation and detained Kamble and two others for further questioning

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Nashik: Autorickshaw Driver Fatally Strikes Another In A Fit Of Rage | Representative Photo

In Nashik, an autorickshaw driver allegedly killed another man by striking him on the head and chest with a rod following a quarrel that escalated on Saturday night, police officials said on Sunday. Three suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

Reportedly, the deceased, Shankar Gadgil's wife had an altercation with the accused, Sonu Kamble, as Gadgil's wife used to complain about Kamble to his girlfriend. Enraged by the situation, Kamble went to Gadgil's house to settle the score.

During the altercation, Gadgil sustained severe injuries to the head, leading to his death. The police promptly launched an investigation and detained Kamble and two others for further questioning.

Follow us on

