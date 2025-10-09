 Nashik: 'Arogya Manav' Initiative Inaugurated At Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 'Arogya Manav' Initiative Inaugurated At Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences

Nashik: 'Arogya Manav' Initiative Inaugurated At Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences

The Arogya Manav project has been implemented from the concept of Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd).

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 'Arogya Manav' Initiative Inaugurated At Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences |

The 'Arogya Manav' initiative was recently inaugurated on the premises of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik. For this project, Lt. Gen. Rajiv Kanitkar (Retd) and Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd) have donated Rs 10 lakhs to the university for the six-chakra yoga mudra erected in the memory of Mrs Sumati Kanitkar.

The Arogya Manav project has been implemented from the concept of Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd). With an intent to make everyone understand the medicinal plants necessary for human organs and their importance, the 'Arogya Manav' initiative has been started on the university premises. A statue in the Gyan Mudra is installed, which has six chakras of of 'Arogya Manav'.

Important symbols of spiritual energy

In this, medicinal plants useful for those organs have been planted in the shape of the ears, nose, eyes, skin, tongue and other organs. according to the five senses of man.

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Read Also
Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Lead Maharashtra In U-19 Vinoo Mankad Tournament
article-image

The height of this sculpture is 13 feet. This image is not just a work of art, but it is an important symbol of Indian yoga and spiritual energy. It is a sculpture that conveys the message of progress through yoga practice.

The project has been combined with a cycle track, an ompi theater, a reservoir and information about Ayurvedic plants, along with tourism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime

Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime

Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25

Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For...