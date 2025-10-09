Nashik: 'Arogya Manav' Initiative Inaugurated At Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences |

The 'Arogya Manav' initiative was recently inaugurated on the premises of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik. For this project, Lt. Gen. Rajiv Kanitkar (Retd) and Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd) have donated Rs 10 lakhs to the university for the six-chakra yoga mudra erected in the memory of Mrs Sumati Kanitkar.

The Arogya Manav project has been implemented from the concept of Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd). With an intent to make everyone understand the medicinal plants necessary for human organs and their importance, the 'Arogya Manav' initiative has been started on the university premises. A statue in the Gyan Mudra is installed, which has six chakras of of 'Arogya Manav'.

Important symbols of spiritual energy

In this, medicinal plants useful for those organs have been planted in the shape of the ears, nose, eyes, skin, tongue and other organs. according to the five senses of man.

The height of this sculpture is 13 feet. This image is not just a work of art, but it is an important symbol of Indian yoga and spiritual energy. It is a sculpture that conveys the message of progress through yoga practice.

The project has been combined with a cycle track, an ompi theater, a reservoir and information about Ayurvedic plants, along with tourism.