 Nashik: All Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Works Must Be Completed By March 2027, Directs Eknath Dawale
Dawale was speaking while reviewing the preparatory works for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela at the Nashik Divisional Commissioner’s Office

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Nashik: All Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Works Must Be Completed By March 2027, Directs Eknath Dawale | Sourced

Nashik: Guardian Secretary of Nashik district and Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Eknath Dawale, directed that all ongoing and proposed development works being undertaken by various agencies in connection with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela must be completed before March 2027. He appealed to all departments to work collectively and in close coordination to ensure the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela.


Dawale was speaking while reviewing the preparatory works for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela at the Nashik Divisional Commissioner’s Office. Present on the occasion were Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Karishma Nair, and MSEDCL Chief Engineer Sundar Latpatte, among others.


During the meeting, Dawale reviewed the progress of works being carried out by various agencies. He sought detailed information on road works underway in Nashik city, Nashik district, and the Trimbakeshwar municipal area; repair and beautification of ghats; conservation and preservation of ancient heritage structures; progress of the Ramkal Path project; construction of Jal Kumbhs; proposed works in Sadhugram; and the current status of sewerage systems and water purification centres, along with efforts taken by agencies to complete these works.

At present, road works are in progress in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar cities. These works must be completed with quality and within the stipulated time. The Ramkal Path project should also be expedited. Agencies must focus on completing the works already undertaken. Wherever technical difficulties arise, departments should resolve them through mutual coordination. Dawale specifically emphasised the need for swift action in land acquisition matters.

He instructed that citizens’ concerns regarding land acquisition be addressed promptly and resolved and that works where no obstacles exist should be completed without delay. Agencies must now significantly increase the pace of work. He clearly stated that under no circumstances should the Kumbh Mela–related development works remain incomplete beyond March 2027 and that the responsibility lies with the concerned departments.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam and Kumbh Mela Commissioner Singh presented an overview of the current status of Kumbh Mela works, while representatives of various agencies briefed the meeting on the progress and pace of the works underway.

