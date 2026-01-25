 Parbhani: Takli Kumbhakarna Villagers Boycott ZP–PS Elections Over Lack Of Basic Facilities
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Parbhani: Takli Kumbhakarna Villagers Boycott ZP–PS Elections Over Lack Of Basic Facilities | Sourced

Parbhani: Residents of Takli Kumbhakarna village in Parbhani taluka have boycotted the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) General Elections 2026, citing the lack of basic facilities and alleged negligence by the land records department.

In this regard, the villagers submitted a memorandum to District Collector Sanjay Singh Chavan on Friday. In the memorandum, the residents alleged that they have been facing multiple problems due to the apathetic attitude of the land records department.

According to the villagers, several families have constructed houses in Group Nos. 498, 501 and 502, a newly developed locality in Takli Kumbhakarna. While the Panchayat Samiti provides civic amenities to the area and residents regularly pay gram panchayat taxes, the land records department has failed to complete the non-agricultural (NA) layout process for the locality.

As a mark of protest against the alleged negligence of the land records office, the residents of Takli Kumbhakarna decided to boycott the ZP and PS elections.

The memorandum was signed by Babarao Gangadhar Nikalje, Balaji Nikalje, Shivaji Nikalje, Yamuna Nikalje, Shraddha Nikalje and other villagers.

