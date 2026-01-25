Jalgaon: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Earns Rs 216.57 Crore In Nine Months

MSRTC |

Jalgaon: The financial year 2025-26 has proven profitable for the Jalgaon division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). In the nine-month period from April to December 2025 alone, this division earned a staggering Rs 216.57 crore, demonstrating the profitability of the Jalgaon depot.

The Maharashtra State Government provided concessions to women in bus travel, and women who previously travelled by private vehicles switched to MSRTC buses. They showed their trust in the MSRTC. In 2023, 2.45 crore women travelled in just nine months from April to December, while in 2024, 2.68 crore women travelled during the same period.

In 2025, 2.94 crore women travelled during the same period, proving that MSRTC is their favourite mode of transport and also generating an income of Rs 73.53 crore.

December is the month for school trips. The MSRTC Corporation provides buses to educational institutions at a 50% discount for educational tours. Taking advantage of these concessions, many schools planned their trips.

Read Also Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station

In this single month, 390 schools in the district organised trips using 381 buses. Through this, the corporation earned Rs 3.82 crore in one month. This is said to be one crore more than the previous year.

Last year, this division earned Rs 203.89 crore in the nine months from April to December. This year, by the end of 2025, an income of Rs 216.57 crore has been earned, said Divisional Controller Dilip Banjara.

He said that this success is the result of the collective hard work of the employees of the eleven depots under the Jalgaon division and that the Jalgaon division has always been at the forefront in gaining the trust of passengers.