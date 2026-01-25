 Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded

Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded

The BJP has elected 12 corporators from the general women category, of whom four names are leading contenders for the mayor’s post -- Jyoti Kalyankar, Manpreetkaur Kunjiwale, Shambhavi Saley and Kavita Muley

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) elections, winning 45 of the total 81 seats and achieving a clear single-party majority. With the mayor’s post reserved for a woman corporator from the general category, the race for the top post has now narrowed to four women BJP corporators.

The BJP has elected 12 corporators from the general women category, of whom four names are leading contenders for the mayor’s post -- Jyoti Kalyankar, Manpreetkaur Kunjiwale, Shambhavi Saley and Kavita Muley.

Jyoti Kalyankar won from Ward No. 1 for the second consecutive term. Earlier associated with the Congress, she joined the BJP after former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan switched parties. Chavan backed her candidature from Ward No. 1 on a BJP ticket, and she emerged victorious. Kalyankar is considered one of the strongest contenders for the mayor’s post.

Read Also
Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station
article-image

Kavita Muley, who won from Ward No. 2 for the second time, has also emerged as a key contender. A former member of the standing committee, Muley is known to be a close associate of Ashok Chavan, strengthening her position in the mayoral race.

FPJ Shorts
Q3 Earnings, US Fed Rate Decision To Guide Markets, Budget 2026 Likely To Set Direction
Q3 Earnings, US Fed Rate Decision To Guide Markets, Budget 2026 Likely To Set Direction
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'

Manpreetkaur Kunjiwale and Shambhavi Saley are also being viewed as strong contenders for the post. Both have been elected as corporators for the first time but are considered capable of handling the responsibilities of the mayor’s office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Reviews Poll...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Reviews Poll...
Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded
Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With...
MAGIC Organises CSR Mixer To Drive Impactful Change Through...
MAGIC Organises CSR Mixer To Drive Impactful Change Through...
Nashik: All Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Works Must Be Completed By March 2027, Directs Eknath...
Nashik: All Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Works Must Be Completed By March 2027, Directs Eknath...