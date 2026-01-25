Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded

Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) | File Photo

Nanded: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) elections, winning 45 of the total 81 seats and achieving a clear single-party majority. With the mayor’s post reserved for a woman corporator from the general category, the race for the top post has now narrowed to four women BJP corporators.

The BJP has elected 12 corporators from the general women category, of whom four names are leading contenders for the mayor’s post -- Jyoti Kalyankar, Manpreetkaur Kunjiwale, Shambhavi Saley and Kavita Muley.

Jyoti Kalyankar won from Ward No. 1 for the second consecutive term. Earlier associated with the Congress, she joined the BJP after former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan switched parties. Chavan backed her candidature from Ward No. 1 on a BJP ticket, and she emerged victorious. Kalyankar is considered one of the strongest contenders for the mayor’s post.

Kavita Muley, who won from Ward No. 2 for the second time, has also emerged as a key contender. A former member of the standing committee, Muley is known to be a close associate of Ashok Chavan, strengthening her position in the mayoral race.

Manpreetkaur Kunjiwale and Shambhavi Saley are also being viewed as strong contenders for the post. Both have been elected as corporators for the first time but are considered capable of handling the responsibilities of the mayor’s office.