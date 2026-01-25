Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Reviews Poll Preparedness In Marathwada | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Elections to the zilla parishads (ZP) and panchayat samitis (PS) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Latur and Dharashiv districts will be held on February 5, with counting scheduled for February 7.

Ahead of the polls, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare reviewed election preparedness in the division on Saturday.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, Waghmare said the administration was well prepared to conduct the elections in a free and fearless manner. He also expressed confidence that voter turnout would increase in the division and directed officials to intensify voter awareness campaigns.

The review meeting was held at the divisional commissionerate and was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, State Election Commission Deputy Secretary Surya Krushnamurti, District Collector Deelip Swami, Parbhani District Collector Sanjaysingh Chavan, Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, and Dharashiv Collector Kirti Kumar Pujar.

Senior police officials present included Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, SP Vidrendrasingh Pardeshi, and SP Ritu Khokar. Officials, including Nanded Special IG Shaji Umap, Latur SP Amol Tambe, and Sagar Patil, joined the meeting via audio-video conferencing.

Waghmare directed officials to increase voter awareness through social media campaigns and ensure adequate facilities for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities on polling day. He also instructed the administration to ensure sufficient polling centres, EVMs, trained staff, secure strong rooms, and robust law-and-order arrangements.

During the meeting, the police administration presented details on prohibitory orders, deployment of flying squads, video surveillance teams, execution of warrants and summons, action against illicit liquor sales, and overall law-and-order preparedness.