 Nashik: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Visits IAF Station In Ojhar
PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated Air Force depot personnel for receiving the President's Colours during his visit to the IAF station at Ojhar in Nashik district.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) also extended his greetings in view of the Base Repair Depot being recognised as the best depot of the maintenance command for the year 2023.

The Depot personnel were awarded the President's Colours on March 8.

The CAS also visited a photo exhibition depicting the history and milestones of the Depot and interacted with serving air warriors and air veterans on Tuesday, a Defence release stated.

He was accompanied by his wife Neeta Chaudhari, President of, Air Force Family Welfare Association.

