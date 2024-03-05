Nashik: Agitation of Farmers, Tribals Called Off After A Meeting With Dada Bhuse

Maharashtra govt in touch with Centre on fertiliser issue, says minister Dadaji Bhuse | File Image

Nashik: An agitation by tribals, farmers, and workers under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was called off on Monday after eight days following a meeting here with Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse.

The agitation, which was underway at the Nashik collectorate, was called off after Bhuse assured that their demands would be looked into, and a solution would be found.

"Decisions on state-level demands like Shabri Gharkul Yojana were made. The demands pertaining to a ₹2000 minimum support price for onions and lifting the export ban will be addressed by the Union government," Bhuse said.

The CM has instructed the collector to resolve the other issues raised by them within three months, he added.

The agitators, under former MLA Jeeva Pandu Gavit, had come from Nandgaon, Deola, Malegaon, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, Chandwad, Kalwan, Dindori, Pimpalgaon, and other parts of the district.

The march started on February 21, and the protesters reached the collectorate on February 26, officials said.