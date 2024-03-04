 Nashik: Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Center Inaugurated In Mukti Bhoomi
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Center Inaugurated In Mukti Bhoomi

Nashik: Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Center Inaugurated In Mukti Bhoomi

"This is the place where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar made the announcement of his conversion in Yeola. Around 10 thousand people witnessed this historic moment. This place is one of the most important places in Dr. Ambedkar's life. Hence, today is a significant day," stated Mr. Bhujbal while addressing the inauguration program, highlighting various works done in two phases of Mukti Bhoomi development.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: The Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Centre, constructed on Mukti Bhoomi in Yeola, was inaugurated by Chhagan Bhujbal, State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, and Bhikkhu B. Aryapal, Founder and Secretary of the International Buddhist Monk Training School on Monday. Various other developmental projects worth ₹15 crore were also inaugurated.

Read Also
Nashik: Enjoy Flavourful Variety Of Meads At Newly-Launched Cerana Taproom
article-image

"This is the place where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar made the announcement of his conversion in Yeola. Around 10 thousand people witnessed this historic moment. This place is one of the most important places in Dr. Ambedkar's life. Hence, today is a significant day," stated Mr. Bhujbal while addressing the inauguration program, highlighting various works done in two phases of Mukti Bhoomi development. He urged people to visit the Vipassana center, acquire knowledge of Vipassana from Buddhist Bhikkhus, and meditate accordingly to attain mental peace from the tensions of day-to-day life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6

PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos

Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos

Nashik: Municipal Corporation Faces Setback In 90-Meter Fire Ladder Procurement Process

Nashik: Municipal Corporation Faces Setback In 90-Meter Fire Ladder Procurement Process