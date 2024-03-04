Nashik: Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Center Inaugurated In Mukti Bhoomi

Nashik: The Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Centre, constructed on Mukti Bhoomi in Yeola, was inaugurated by Chhagan Bhujbal, State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, and Bhikkhu B. Aryapal, Founder and Secretary of the International Buddhist Monk Training School on Monday. Various other developmental projects worth ₹15 crore were also inaugurated.

"This is the place where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar made the announcement of his conversion in Yeola. Around 10 thousand people witnessed this historic moment. This place is one of the most important places in Dr. Ambedkar's life. Hence, today is a significant day," stated Mr. Bhujbal while addressing the inauguration program, highlighting various works done in two phases of Mukti Bhoomi development. He urged people to visit the Vipassana center, acquire knowledge of Vipassana from Buddhist Bhikkhus, and meditate accordingly to attain mental peace from the tensions of day-to-day life.