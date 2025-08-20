Nashik Administration Holds Planning Meeting For Saptashrungi Temple's Navratri Yatra |

The administration has started intensive preparations for this year's Navratri festival at the Saptashrungi pilgrimage in Nashik, which is a place of worship for lakhs of devotees. In a planning meeting held at the Chintan Hall of Shri Saptashrung Niwasini Devi Trust on Tuesday, various departments were instructed to complete the work on time.

Considering the huge crowd during the Navratri festival, the Gram Panchayat, Trust and Ropeway administration were instructed by Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Akunari Naresh and Tehsildar Rohidas Warule.

Transport and Security

During the yatra, the MSRTC Additional bus services of the corporation have been planned. Orders have been given to keep new types of vehicles, cranes and emergency systems ready. Instructions have been given that bus drivers should be experienced and buses should be put into service only after a technical inspection. Also, it was asked to complete the repair work of the Ghat road on time and ensure that devotees do not face any trouble.

Health Facilities

The Health Department was instructed to keep primary health centres and clinics ready during the Navratri festival. Orders have also been given to keep a close eye on medical officers, medicine stocks and diseases like monkey bites.

Important instructions directed

- Strict implementation of the plastic ban on the fort.

- Ensuring the cleanliness of mobile toilets.

- Repair of protective walls and electric poles on the Ghat road.

- Installing reflectors and yellow lights.

- Controlling businesses along the road.

The meeting was attended by Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Akunari Naresh, Tehsildar Rohidas Warule, Trustee of Shri Saptashrung Niwasini Devi Trust Lalit Nikam, Chief Executive Officer Sudarshan Dahatonde, Executive Officer Bhagwan Nerkar, Sarpanch Ramesh Pawar, Gram Sevak Sanjay Deore, Deputy Sarpanch Sandeep Bendke, Sarpanch of Nanduri, Gram Sevak, Forest Department officials, representatives of MSRTC, MSEDCL officials, businessmen and villagers.

Ghat road work should be completed immediately

Saptashrunggad Deputy Sarpanch Sandeep Bendke said that the work of concreting and protective walls of the ten-kilometre ghat road from Nanduri to Saptashrungigad is currently underway. Since there is a gap of two to three feet between the concreted roads, the buses will not be able to pass through the yatra during the yatra.

It may create problems for the corporation and private vehicles. Also, since the road is partially closed at various places, there may be a major traffic jam during the Yatra festival. Therefore, he demanded that the road work be completed early.

The CEO and Manager of the trust, Sudarshan Dahatonde, also drew attention to some problems. He said that the design of the electric poles in the village and on the footpath is not proper. Therefore, there is a possibility of these poles collapsing during the Yatra.

Since the lights and reflectors on the Ghat road by the Public Works Department are white in colour, it is difficult for the devotees in dense fog. Therefore, he suggested that they should be yellow.