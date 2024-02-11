 Nashik: 85-Year-Old Man Defrauded Of ₹1.59 Crore By Business Partners
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution in business dealings, especially for vulnerable individuals like the elderly

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
In a distressing incident of fraud, an 85-year-old man from Jail Road, Nashik, has been swindled out of ₹1.59 crore by his business partners. According to the complaint filed by Shankar Dhanvate (85), the suspects Milind Bachhav (52) and Harshal Bachhav (32), both residents of Jail Road, allegedly perpetrated the fraud between 2016 and 2019.

The victim alleges that the suspects, posing as business partners, defrauded him of the substantial amount over the course of three years. Following this complaint, the Nashik Road Police Station has registered a case against the accused duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution in business dealings, especially for vulnerable individuals like the elderly. Authorities are investigating the matter to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that such fraudulent activities are curtailed in the future.

